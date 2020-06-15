Record Label Executive and one of Finest Dance hall Artiste in the country Aniekeme Usen popularly known as Murphy McCarthy have decided to lend his voice against the recent rape cases all over Nigeria.

Murphy McCarthy is the CEO of Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment (ABE) label which he is also signed to. Murphy hails from Akwa Ibom State and grew up in Benin City, Edo State Nigeria where he started his musical career.

Commenting on recent cases of rape in Nigeria, most especially that of Vera Uwaila Omozua who was raped and murdered inside a church in benin city, he revealed that everyone needs to do more to curb the issue of rape as every family unit has to play a major role in properly educating their kids on sexual education.

“A lot of people in Nigeria do not really understand what is rape and the pain that is caused when someone is being raped. This is why the government of Nigeria need to stand up and do right by creating more laws on rape and rape attempt and also ensure that these laws will be very effective and well enforced by the judiciary”, he said.

Murphy McCarthy also said that any reported cases of rape by any victim needs to be taken very serious and properly investigated by the security agency.

Speaking on how he plans to drive more awareness about the current situation, Murphy revealed that plans are on the way for him and all artiste signed under the record label Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment (ABE) to create more awareness with their music and also carry out an outreach to remote areas to properly educate people on the effect of rape on the society

When being asked on why he hasn’t released any song this year, Murphy McCarthy said he decided to put a hold on his music career so he can properly focus on the artiste under their label and also search for more artiste with potential to sign and bring to the limelight as they did with Zlatan, Oga Network, Strings, amongst others who in their individual ways had a massive successful career when under ABE record.