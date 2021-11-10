From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, said that a new salary structure for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force will be put in place soon.

Dingyadi, who made the disclosure, yesterday, when he appeared before the National Assembly joint committee on Police Affairs, for the defence of the 2022 budget estimates of his ministry, said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has already submitted a proposal to that effect.

The minister, while giving a review of the 2021 budget performance of the ministry, said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests exacted a lot of pressure on the police, in the year under review.

Nevertheless, he explained that the ministry recorded some successes, as it commenced the implementation of the community policing programme of the federal government.

On his part, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, AIG Lawan Jimeta, who also appeared before the joint committee, said there were shortfalls in the number of manpower required in the institution.

He said: “The academy is grossly understaffed as many academic programmes are being run without adequate lecturers. Also, the administration and other operations are in dire need of manpower. Efforts to get employment waivers from the head of service of the federation are yet to yield desired results.”

