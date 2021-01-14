From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of not showing commitment to tackling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that the government did not make provisions for the acquisition of COVID-19 therapeutics, including vaccines in the 2021 budget.

“It is indeed the height of leadership failure that the Federal Government has not been able to take a decision on the type and quantity of vaccines expected as well as ancillary facilities and associated logistics. The PDP is however not surprised at such governance indolence and confusion as the current system under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch is plagued by endemic corruption, mediocrity, incompetence and laissez-faire attitude to issues that have to do with the wellbeing of Nigerians. It is on record that the lethargic attitude, for which the Buhari administration has become known, also encouraged the reported diversion of COVID-19 funds and palliatives meant to cushion the effect of the pandemic, leaving Nigerians to survive the last horrendous situation through self-help.

“It is more distressing that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has not demonstrated any capacity beyond mere announcement of figures of infected persons, deaths, recoveries, discharges and issues of local protocols rather than engaging in epidemiology, researches and production of equipment, drugs, therapeutics and other medical palliatives that can help stave off the impact of the global pandemic. Our party rejects the use of the pandemic as corruption drainpipe for All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and their cronies in government circles.”