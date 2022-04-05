From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked Nigerians to hold the Federal Government and some of its officials responsible for the continuous closure of universities due to nationwide strike by lecturers.

The union recalled that five weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, directed his Chief of Staff, Ministers of Education, Finance, Labour and Employment; and other relevant officials including the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) to meet with its leadership to discuss and find durable solution to the problems, but that wasn’t done.

ASUU Vice President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, told journalists at the sidelines of the maiden lecture of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) with the theme “Brain drain and medical tourism” in Abuja, yesterday, that the Federal Government has not shown interest in reopening the universities.

“It is only the Minister of Labour and Employment, and Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) that have attended our meetings. Other people that were asked by the president to participate in the meeting to resolve the issues have not obeyed that directive. We have met with the Speaker, House of Representatives thrice, same with the Senate President. We have met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayem, on this matter, but there’s has not been a permanent solution.

“We have done everything within our powers to resolve the issues, but all our efforts have not yielded the needed results. But from all indications, the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the one keeping Nigerian students at home. Nigerians should rise and challenge the situation,” said Piwuna.