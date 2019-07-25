Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal government and the management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have warned foreign institutions, especially in Africa, against mobilising fake corps members for the mandatory one-year service to the country.

The permanent secretary Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Chinyeaka Ohaa, who handed the warning at the maiden meeting of NYSC management with Corps Producing Institutions in Africa and other stakeholders in Abuja, charged them to ensure that quality of graduates returning to Nigeria at the end of their study abroad is guaranteed.

The Federal government also cautioned Nigerian youths and parents to carry out background checks on the foreign institutions they are attending to avoid frustration.

“The role of educational institutions is critical to the provision of qualified manpower for various sectors of our economy. However, such roles can only produce meaningful results when all players act in tandem with established rules.

“While institutions in Nigeria are constantly subjected to the regulatory control of relevant agencies of government, especially on quality assurance, it is important that we equally forge mutually-beneficial relationship with foreign institutions being patronised by our compatriots.

“We have to ensure that the products of such institutions meet the basic requirements that will enable them function effectively in various sectors.

“This meeting must critically examine all issues and come up with resolutions that will not only guarantee the quality of graduates returning to Nigeria at the end of their study abroad, but to also ensure that they are properly guided on the requirements for enlistment in the NYSC Scheme,” he charged.

While making special appeal to the youths and parents, the permanent secretary said: “May I advise Nigerian youths, parents and guardians to always carry out background checks on educational institutions both at home and abroad in order to avoid falling prey to operators of fake institutions or getting admitted to non-accredited courses.”

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, NYSC Director General, Brid-Gen Shauibu Ibrahim, said that the meeting was a deliberate step to bridge the communication gap between NYSC and tertiary education institutions in Africa.

“This is because the gap has brought about challenges which constitute impediments to the mobilisation process, especially in recent times. It is therefore aimed at examining those challenges with a view to proffering lasting solutions. In particular, we seek the best for our dear country by ensuring that only truly qualified graduates are mobilised for national service and eventually involved in our socio-economic endeavours,” the DG warned.