Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the Apo and Keffi axis of Nasarawa State, the Federal Government has obtained a grant of $13 million capacitor banks from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

It is also implementing a $21 million JICA grant for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Apapa Road 132 KV substation and rehabilitation of Akangba 330 KV substation.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), UG Mohammed, in Abuja.

Beside the JICA grants, TCN also got a grant of 25 million euros from European Union (EU) as part of the finance for Northern Corridor projects (to excavate solar Independent Power Projects (IPP) complex power generation in Gwiwa Jigawa State).

Also, he said, TCN is in discussion with JICA on more grant support from Japan.

“TCN entered into collaboration with some states for specific investment expansion. These include: Ekim 132 KV substation with Akwa Ibom State, construction of 330 KV substation, 132 KV substation and line at Okpai and Kwale between TCN, Delta and Agip Joint Venture, Onitsha-Ogba and Nnewi Right of Way (RoW) and 330KV substation at Awka, 132 KV line and substation at Aguleri with Anambra State RoW for the construction of Abakaliki-Amasiri 132 KV line and a substation to be constructed under MOU with Ebonyi State.

“TCN is finalising an MOU that will construct 132 KV line and substations at Kazaure, Danbatta, Babura, Misau, Gwaram and Ningi with both Jigawa and Bauchi states. TCN is discussing the possibility of constructing the 330KV line that will close the loop between New Apo and West Main (Lugbe), and 132 KV lines and substations” he said.

Earlier, Mohammed, frustrated by the poor performance of DisCos in the electricity supply value chain, had advocated for the recapitalisation of DisCos.

Mohammed said that the DisCos networks lack significant investment and are poorly maintained hence it is difficult to manage the balance between demand and supply due to the incessant dropping of load by the DisCos especially when it rains.