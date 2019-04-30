Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, issued operational certificate to newly approved 18 private polytechnics, two private mono-technics, four colleges of health science and technology, 32 Innovation Enterprises Institutions (IEI) and eight Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEI).

Government said the new institutions are expected to champion the course of implementation of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who presented the operational certificates to the proprietors in Abuja, said the shortage of skilled manpower in virtually all sectors of the economy necessitated the involvement of private individuals to complement the efforts of the government.

Adamu, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, encouraged them to abide by the rules and regulations guiding IEI and VEI operations in Nigeria.

He reminded them that the Federal Government banned satellite campuses and study centres some years ago to discourage them from establishing such illegal institutions.

He insisted that qualifications obtained from such institutions would not be recognised for postgraduate programmes, National Youth Service Scheme, employment or promotion.

Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Mas’ud Kazaure, explained that IEIs and VEIs were created to offer vocational, technical, technological or professional education and other skill-based training to equip youths and working adults.