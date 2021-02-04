The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, granted approval for the establishment of 20 private universities, a development that brings the total number of private universities in the country to 99.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed journalists after the FEC meeting said the approved universities would get their provisional licences from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which would be valid for the next three years, while monitoring and evaluation would continue.

The new universities are Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa; Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano; Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Others are James Hope University, Lagos; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano; Capital City University, Kano; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara; University of Offa, Kwara; Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State.

Nine of the universities are located in the North Central zone of the country, three in the South South, two in South East, five in North West and one in the South West.