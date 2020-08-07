Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the retention of phased two eased lockdown protocols in order to control transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the announcement at yesterday’s briefing.

He said it was important to ensure that restrictions are not completely relaxed in order to control transmission of the virus.

However, he announced major changes in the revised guidelines to include gradual re-opening of international air flights and rail transportation within established parameters, granting permission to exit classes to resume ahead of examinations, allowing civil servants from Grade Level 12 to resume work and opening recreational parks for supervised exercises.

The Federal Government had banned international flights in March as parts of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking yesterday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of PTF asked aviation authorities and airline operators to begin the process for the resumption of international flights.

“For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airports provided all existing international and local prevention guidelines and COVID-19 are in place.”

Aliyu said passengers for international flights would arrive three hours before departure time.

“We have modified the advice with the regards to arrival for flights: Passengers arriving at the airports for domestic flights advice to arrive at least one and a half hours before their flight, and three hours before international flights where these restart,” he said.

Domestic flights resumed operation on July 8 after a three-month ban as a result of the pandemic.

The SGF said assessment has revealed that despite the guidelines, there was increased non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical prevention measures, lack of enforcement of necessary guidelines issued to preserve lives, insufficient engagement by some states with the national response and a lingering concern about the gap between identified cases and the actual burden of disease and apathy, fatigue and disbelief combining to challenge public enlightenment, compliance and behaviour change.

The SGF said: “To address these challenges and continue improving our National Response to eventually win the fight against the pandemic, the PTF reached the conclusion that for Nigeria, it is important to ensure that restrictions are not completely relaxed in order to control transmission. It is also important that at this Community Transmission Phase of the pandemic, sub-national governments step up to take more responsibilities by owning the response.

“To sustain gains already made, therefore, the PTF recommended to the President, the retention of the current phase of the response with minor changes to address economic, socio-political and health concerns. These measures are further outlined in the guidelines to be elaborated upon by the National Coordinator.

“It is however important to inform you that the major changes being proposed are aimed at achieving the following:

Gradual re-opening of international air flights within established parameters;

Re-opening of rail transportation within established parameters;

Granting permission to exit classes to resume ahead of examinations; Allowing civil servants from Grade Level 12 to resume work; and Opening recreational parks for supervised exercises.

“After due consideration of the recommendations, Mr. President approved the following: Maintaining the current phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for another four weeks in line with the modifications reflected in the Report, partnering with states and local governments to improve community sensitisation and engagement to the COVID-19 response, mandating State authorities and the FCT to enforce non-pharmaceutical guidelines, primarily the use of face masks in public appearance and places, encouraging state governments to collaborate with local government authorities to intensify necessary measures such as contact tracing, grassroots mobilisation and risk communication and Strengthening of collaboration with other mandate groups at Federal/State levels to harmonise the country’s COVID-19 response, on the short, medium and long-term basis.”