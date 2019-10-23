Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairperson/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government through its representatives in South Africa is atop the latest attacks on Nigerians in that country.

Nigerians and other foreign nationals residing in South Africa again suffered another round of xenophobic attacks on Tuesday.

Three Nigerians, alongside other foreigners, were reportedly injured in the attacks which took place in different locations in Witbank, Mpumanlaga Province.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement by Head of Media Unit, NIDCOM, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, stated that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa will ensure implementation of the early-warning signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa as part of their efforts to curb xenophobic attacks.

“The Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control. After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold.”

The NIDCOM achair added that further developments at this stage will be taken up at the ministerial level, between the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had between October 3 and 5 led a high-powered delegation to South Africa on a two-day state visit with regard to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

A series of agreements and a Memoranda of Understanding were signed by the two African countries to cement their relationship and put an end to the hostilities.