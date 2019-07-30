Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has officially opened a register that will house the details of persons convicted of human trafficking, sexual violence and other related offences.

The government said the decision was in accordance with Section 1(4) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, which is domiciled in National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, launched the register in Abuja, on Tuesday, at an event to commemorate the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking, with the theme, “Human Trafficking: Call Your Government to Action”.

He explained that the establishment of the sexual offenders’ register was not aimed at stigmatisation, but a means through which government can keep track of those convicted of sexual offences, prevent reoccurrence of such acts, while safeguarding the lives and safety of victims of sexual offences.

The VP who spoke through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Social Protection Plan, Mariam Uwais, said that human trafficking is a clear and danger that confront all nations in the world, either as a source, transit or destination country.

He suggested that efforts and commitment to combat human trafficking and other sexual violence be wholesome and all encompassing for an impressive result.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, in her remarks, disclosed that since inception in 2003, NAPTIP has secured 403 convictions, while over 14, 000 victims of human trafficking, sexual violence were rescued, rehabilitated and re-integrated into their various communities.

She said the agency has strengthened the existing collaborations with various partners and had formed new alliances in all fronts to boost the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria and beyond.

She added: “Recently, NAPTIP successfully inaugurated state task forces to fight against human trafficking in Delta, Ondo and Ekiti States, in addition to the existing taskforce in Edo State.

“We hope to replicate it in 36 states of the federation, because it aims at getting the state and local governments to take proactive steps towards the combat of human trafficking in their domains.”

She appreciated the continued support of all partners to NAPTIP, in its aspiration to remain a global model in the quest to stem the tide of human trafficking all over the world.