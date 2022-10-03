From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government on Monday announced the opening of the portal for bursary awards for students who are interested in studying or currently studying education courses in Nigerian colleges of education and universities.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, in a statement, indicated that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, approved the bursary awards as part of his desire to encourage the best brains to enrol in education courses.



He confirmed that relevant information regarding the bursary award has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Education by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Commission of Colleges of Education (NCCE).

He, thus, asked qualified education students in Nigerian Colleges of Education and Universities to participate in the 2022 bursary awards by submitting their applications online via www.education.gov.ng, after they might have studied the criteria, announcing that 21st October 2022 is the deadline for submission.

He asked the eligible candidates to be aware that the bursary award does not attract a processing fee, hence they should be aware of the activities of fraudsters who might want to further defraud the people using the opportunity of the bursary award.

He also advised eligible candidates to make only one entry stressing that multiple entries will result in automatic disqualification of such applicants.

“All applicants, physically challenged inclusive, must be in their first year or above. Also, a beneficiary of any other scholarship of the federal government is not eligible to apply nor participate,” he added.