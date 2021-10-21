It was a sad moment yesterday as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and employers organisations, among others, poured encomiums and tributes on the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Association of Nigeria (NECA) Dr. Timothy Olawale, who died on October 1 at age 56.

At a commendation service held in his honour and organised by NECA yesterday, Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia Sierra Leone and Liason Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, said the relationship between ILO and NECA was strengthened in many areas to achieve the decent work aspirations of Nigerians.

She described Olawale as one who was diligent, hardworking and a believer in resolving labour administration related issues using social dialogue mechanism.

President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said Olawale was a tremendous social partner and an advocate for industrial harmony.

He recalled the role he played during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between employers and labour unions to ensure there were no jobs losses and livelihood of workers were catered for. He also recalled the role he played during negotiations on the signing of the national minimum wage, and how he gave the total support of the employers’ body.

