Chinelo Obogo

The Ministry of Aviation has directed all agencies and parastatals under it to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja in the next forty-five (45) days. With this directive, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) are expected to relocate within the given time frame. A letter dated 4th May 2020 from the Ministry, with reference number FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 and signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the director, Human Resource Manager, Muhammad Shehu, said the directive is due to the current global economic situation and move by the Federal Government to reduce cost of governance

The letter titled: Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja, reads: “ I am directed to remind you of a presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the Honorable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty five (45) days in line with this earlier directive.” When contacted by Saturday Sun, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, at the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Tunji Oketumbi, said the agency had received the directive and is doing everything within its power to comply. “Yes, we have received the directive and we are doing everything humanly possible to comply”, Oketumbi said. The General Manager, Corporate Affairs for FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu told Saturday Sun that she was yet to see the memo while an official in NAMA who wants to remain anonymous said the management of the agency had received the directive from the aviation minister but no one knows what steps were being taken.