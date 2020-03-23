Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has issued a compulsory stay at home order on non-essential public servants on Grade Level 12 and below as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, including heads of ministries, departments and agencies, gave the directive in a statement released Monday night.

She said the Federal Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians.

“All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by government to curtail the spread of the pandemic,” she stated.

As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on Grade level 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice,

“All other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. This is to reduce physical contact as much as possible.”

The Head of Service also said officers who have recently visited countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 or have had contact with persons who recently returned from these countries are advised to self-isolate at home for 2 weeks.

“In case such officers exhibit any of the COVID 1 9 symptoms, they are advised to contact the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000 — 10.

“For the purpose of emphasis, observance of strict adherence to personal hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and running water, is strongly advised,” she stated.