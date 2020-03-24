In a bid to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, under the leadership of the Minister, Sunday Dare, has directed the temporary shutdown of all activities at four National Stadia across the country.

The affected stadia are the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan and National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. The facilities listed will not be available till further notice.

While urging the general public to stay calm and safe by practising good personal hygiene and keeping social distance, the ministry assured citizens that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant agencies, are putting necessary measures in place to ensure the elimination of the pandemic in the country.