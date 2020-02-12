Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed Members of the Presidential Committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation to commence an immediate review of the recent limited and temporary immigrant visa restrictions by the United States of America.

The Committee was also charged to develop and implement systems and processes that will address the security concerns raised by the US and submit its interim report on or before February 14, 2020.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the order in Abuja, further set up three Sub-Committees – (Citizen Data Management and Harmonization, Central Crime Data Management and Harmonization, Limited and Temporary Visa Restrictions) – for speedy and efficient delivery of the Presidential mandate as contained in the terms of reference of the Committee.

In a statement, Director (Press & Public Relations) Mohammed Manga quoted the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Committee, as saying in his inaugural speech during a meeting held in his Office that President Muhammadu Buhari Government is committed to the global fight against terrorism and as such would leave no stone unturned in ensuring national security and public safety of Nigerians and foreigners alike.

According to him, “the harmonization of the database has become imperative because of the present global security challenges and the urgent need for Nigeria to join the international community in the fight against transnational crimes and criminality.”

Ogbeni Aregbesola on behalf of the Committee thanked the President for granting them the opportunity to serve the nation and assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure that the Committee carries out its assignment in record time.

The Committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, assured that it would enhance speedy harmonization of Nigeria’s numerous citizen identification data held by different government Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a view to ensuring a single database owned and managed by the Federal Government.

Members of the Committee present at the inaugural meeting include Minister of Interior, Chairman; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of Police Affairs, Governor of the Central Bank, Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Director General, State Security Services, Director General, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Director General, National Identity Management Commission and Director-General, National Population Commission.

Others are Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service; Chairman, National Electoral Commission (INEC); Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission and Accountant General of the Federation.

The Presidential Committee is expected to prepare and submit its final report on or before March 16, 2020.