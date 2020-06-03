Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has asked workers on Grade Level 14 and above, including those on essential services to resume work on daily basis with effect from yesterday.

In late March, the Nigerian Government had asked all non-essential workers on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home until further notice as authorities fought to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan said at that time the government was concerned about the welfare and safety of public servants and other Nigerians, hence the need to strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

She, however, ordered civil servants from Grade Level 14 and above to resume work on Monday, May 4, assuring the Federal secretariat complexes had been decontaminated to ensure all government offices are safe for work.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Head of Service said: “Concerned officers are hereby directed to report to work daily; Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm. The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic. These measures include, maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and /or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.”

Yemi- Esan also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide with guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.