From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed relevant agencies to begin immediate rehabilitation of roads affected by flooding across five states.

The roads include Ibadan – Ife Road, Gombe – Bauchi Road, Gombe – Darazo; Bauchi – Ningi, Bida – Lambata, and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa State.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, also directed the immediate emergency repairs on sections where failure had occurred due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in five states across the country.

Fashola who gave the directive at a briefing meeting in Abuja also assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems.

The minister said that the Federal Government is committed to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed has a negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.

The minister expressed his ministry’s commitment to do all within its means to ease the hardship of commuters.

Recall that Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) had warned states of excessive flooding this year.

A statement by NiMet’s spokesperson Muntari Ibrahim said that the slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result, there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

NiMet however, cautioned Nigerians to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

