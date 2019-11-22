Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered immediate comprehensive investigation into the allegation of $1 million internet fraud masterminded by a convicted inmate serving a term in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos.

This is in reaction to publications that convicted inmate, Hope Olusegun Aroke, serving a term in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos allegedly masterminded from his detention, an internet fraud to the tune of $1.0 million.

Controller General of Corrections, Jaáfaru Ahmed, who stated this in a press statement, said after a thorough probe has been carried out, the recommendations should be forwarded immediately to his office for appropriate action.

In the statement released in Abuja by Francis Enobore, Controller of Corrections, said: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to publications in respect of a convicted inmate, Hope Olusegun Aroke, serving a term in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos alleged to have master minded an internet fraud to the tune of $1.0M from detention.

“Considering the gravity of the accusation, the Controller General of Corrections, Jaáfaru Ahmed, has ordered that a comprehensive investigation into the allegation should be carried out and the recommendations immediately forwarded to his office for appropriate action.”

The CG assured the general public that without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation, if any personnel is found to have been involved in the ignoble act, the culprit(s) will face the consequences as prescribed by the law.

He further stressed that the “modicum of discipline and integrity required of every personnel of Correctional Service in Nigeria will not be compromised under any circumstance.”