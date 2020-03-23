“All other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. This is to reduce physical contact as much as possible. Furthermore, officers who have recently visited countries with incidence of COVID—1 9 or, have had contact with persons who recently returned from these coun- tries, are advised to self-isolate at home for two weeks. In case such officers exhibit any of the COVID 1 9 symptoms, they are advised to contact the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000—10.

“ For the purpose of emphasis, observance of strict ad- herence to personal hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and running water, is strongly advised.”