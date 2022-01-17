From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federal Government on Monday ordered security agencies to shot dead and not shot to injure any person or group of persons that attempt to attack any jail facility across Nigeria.

The order was given by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, when he addressed senior officers at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during an official inspection tour of the facility.

He stated that custodial centres of NCoS are read zones and anyone who attempts to attack any of them should be shot dead so that he would not be alive to tell the story.

Aregbesola said: “The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. This is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the facility is already dead. He must not live to tell the story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shot to injure but shot to kill for any reason. This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.”

During the tour, Aregbesola also ordered the demolition of shops and business centres withing and around the Agodi custodial facility.

He, however, assured personnel of NCoS that the government would do its best in ensuring that their welfare is a top priority as a way of ensuring effective service delivery.

“We will do our best on your welfare to ensure effective service. I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility. You must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facility.

“You must have the capacity to repell viciously any attempt to attack or invade this facility and an attempt must remain an attempt.”

Aregbesola is currently inspecting the newly built maximum security custodial centre at Olomi-Olojuoro, Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan.