From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has asked Principals of all Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) otherwise known as Unity Schools to beef-up security in their respective colleges to forestall any form of breakdown of law and order.

It suggested to the Principals to liaise with the police and security agencies in their locations, as well as in-house school security outfit and other measures to protect their schools.

The suggestion was, perhaps, in response to the recent report of security breach at the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali, Abuja, at the weekend, which has been directed to close down and students vacated immediately.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in a statement by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, on Monday, confirmed earlier reports that indicated that there was a security threat in FGCs in Abuja.

He said: “There was security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council, which also threatened FGC Kwali. It was the timely intervention of security agencies that saved the situation, hence the decision for immediate closure of one the school until calm is restored.

The Minister, however, directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.