To tackle the menace of cybercrime in the country, the Federal Government, regulators, and industry stakeholders have been urged to examine the state of broadband in Nigeria and map out creative ways to ensure broadband penetration is accessible, available and affordable in all corners of the country.

Making this charge was the coordinator of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) and Africa Digital Awards (ADA), Mr Tayo Adewusi, who disclosed that in order to deepen the conversation around broadband penetration; the organisation would host a conference on the subject this month.

Themed the State of Broadband in Nigeria and how best to Connect the Unconnected, the conference, according to him, would attract top C-level executives and industry regulators including the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, and the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami, who are both billed to deliver the keynote speeches.

“The forum offers a veritable platform for the regulators and players to come together and fashion out solutions to the issue of cyber-attack as it relates to broadband penetration in Nigeria. We need to find a lasting solution so that we can all live in an environment that is devoid of cyber-attack,” he said.

Scheduled to hold on July 25, 2019, at the Oriental Hotel, the event would be chaired by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Other dignitaries would present papers at the forum: including managing director, Galaxy Backbone, Yusuf Kazaure, and CEO of MTN, Ferdi Moolman.