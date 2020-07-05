Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of overburdening Nigerians with taxations.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said while other world leaders are giving palliatives to their citizens to ameriolate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on them, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is overburdening Nigerians with endless taxes.

The PDP chairman listed some of the taxes imposed by the government, which have worsened the economic hardship on the people to include: fuel price hike, electricity tariff, bank charges and increased Value Added Tax ( VAT), among others.

His words: “This action is strangulating the nation’s economy, killing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and causing investors flight to other neighbouring countries, where business environment is conducive and friendly.

“I find it laughable and contradictory that a regime that multiplies the peoples taxes and hikes prices indiscriminately at this pandemic period is talking of lifting some Nigerians out of poverty with such draconian and insensitive policies that earned the country the ignoble title of capital of the world’s poor under the watch of President Buhari.

“In September 2019 this government hiked VAT rate payable in Nigeria from 5 to 7.5%; after January 2016 introduction of N50 stamp duty by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; again in September 2019 it imposed charges on cash deposits and withdrawals above N500,000 for individuals and N3m for corporate accounts.

“After February 2016, 45 percent increase in electricity tariffs with a claim that it will result in better power supply services, the regime has just announced another upward review of electricity tariffs from July 1st, 2020 with power supply getting worse than ever.”