By Gabriel Dike

A member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Northern zone on Friday disclosed that the Federal Government is owing over 15,000 lecturers 11 months outstanding salaries.

The member from ASUU University of Bayero Kano branch, said “about 15,000 lecturers have not been paid salaries since February 2020 till date. Eleven months and they have heavy responsibilities on them.”

According to him, “ASUU was strike suspended on December 22, 2020, about 24 days ago. About 30,000 lecturers are still waiting for their December salaries. Today is 15th January 2021.

“About 15,000 lecturers have not been paid salaries from July 2020 to date. About 35,000 lecturers have not been paid salaries from September 2020 to date.”

He further disclosed that lecturers in federal universities have been deprived of their union’s check off dues for 12 months.

“Federal Government directs universities to reopen on 18th January. Some universities have already released schedules for reopening,” he stated.

The BUK lecturers observed that parents and students are anxious to resume but stressed that lecturers are angry and hungry over series of disappointment meted against them by the Federal Government, noting “crises looms in the Ivory Towers.”

ASUU suspended its nine months old industrial action over three weeks ago and members were paid two months salaries. The Federal Government promised to pay the remaining by the end of December 2020.