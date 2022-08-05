From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federal Government, Oyo State Government and Vasco Technology Solutions Limited, popularly known as Africar, yesterday, launched a low cost transportation system for masses in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, towards making lives more meaningful for residents of the city.

The official launch of the new ride-hailing service, with no fewer than 115 Bajaj Qute, a car that is assembled in Nigeria by Nigerians to support low cost and affordable transportation for the masses, was introduced to the Nigerian market by Africar, which is under a conglomerate known as Stallion Group, in partnership with National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), was held at Golden Tulip, Jericho, Ibadan.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Niyi Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration

appreciated the Stallion Group – a home-grown conglomerate, for adding values to the country’s economy for the past 52 years. He also commended Governor Seyi Makinde for the welcoming environment that has been provided for Africar, and other businesses to thrive.

According to him, the Africar’s platform has the potential to transform the transportation industry in the state, providing both employment opportunities and low-cost rides. He added that the Federal Government is also working assiduously to revive the automobile sector of the economy, with a view to stimulating demand for locally assembled vehicles, through establishment of a vehicle finance scheme, and a guaranteed off-take mechanism.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, noted that the fact that Africar chose Ibadan as its first base in the ride-hailing service, is a testimonial to the business-friendly environment created by his administration for investors. The introduction of the service into Ibadan, he said, is in line with his administration’s goal to attract new investors into the state.

He said: “I am very delighted to be at the event of today which is a further demonstration of our administration’s commitment to making life comfortable for our people and thereby improving the socio-economic activities of the citizenry and the state at large.”

Africar Chief Executive Officer, Sahil Vaswani, said all the cars being used for the project were assembled at Stallion Group’s Von Plant in Lagos. He added that the company and NADDC developed the Bajaj Qute cars purposely for the new ride hailing taxi for Nigeria and would be taken to other states in the country, after Ibadan.