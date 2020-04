Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has granted amnesty to 2,600 prisons inmates in all the correctional centres in the country.

Also late first republic politician, Anthony Enahoro and former governor of Edo State late Professor Ambrose Alli were granted a presidential pardon.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced this in Abuja at a world press conference.