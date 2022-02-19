The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, says the Federal Government is willing to partner with investors in the power sector to improve power supply in the country.

Mr Mathew Osumanyi Dan’asabe, Information Officer, Press and Public Relations , Ministry of Power, said this in a statement.

Aliyu made this known while receiving the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Mr Hidayet Bayratar, in company of two other delegates in office in Abuja.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire towards the power sector was to ensure that the electricity supply industry is owned by both government and the private sectors.

According to him, Nigeria and Turkey relationship is a long-standing one which culminated in the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Nigeria in Oct 2021 for mutual benefits.

Aliyu told the ambassador that various interventions were being put into the power sector of the country.

He described the distribution aspect of the power sector in the country as an area worth investing.

The minister urged Turkey and the rest of the world to partner with Nigeria and share experience in the fields of energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

In his response, the ambassador said their visit was a follow-up to the MoU signed in 2021..(NAN)