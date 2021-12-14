From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to eradicate poverty in the country through its ongoing National Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME) clinic collaborating with Access bank and other corporate institutions.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave the assurance on Monday when he commissioned the Shared Prosperity Facility in Owerri,the Imo State capital with 200 world class manual and automated fashion equipment located at Amakohia in Owerri north Local Government Area of the State.

Osinbajo speaking later at the 29th NMSME clinic explained that the facility would provide services for 350 small businesses daily and 110,000 each year ,adding that it all enable fashion businesses in Owerri and environs to carry out several tailoring activities.

The Vice President further explaining on the importance of the scheme to Nigeria’s economy, said that “small and medium businesses needs the support of the government because they do not have the financial capacity ,that’s why we are supporting them with at least one shared facility in each of the States in the federation.

He disclosed that already, work have commenced in 10 States to compliment those already commissioned ,such State he listed as Anambra,Lagos,Benue,Kaduna ,Edo,Kebbi,Ogun,Ebonyi,Kano and Katsina.

Regional Sales Director, southeast,Access bank of Nigeria plc,Charles Oguibe given reasons why his company is identifying with the scheme said it “has been the desire of Access bank to assist small and medium scale businesses in the country,we have always been at the forefront and we are glad working in collaboration with the office of the Vice President.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma who corroborated the Vice Presidents speech added that with the scheme launched the components of his share prosperity agenda has been fulfilled .

He said ” We thank President Buhari for the creative enterprise expressed in the scheme ,we appreciate the federal government for being their for Imo,the scheme is laudable ,it will lead to the eradication of poverty in our State,Imo is fast returning to its lost glory of being the industrial hub of South East.”

Meanwhile,Uzodimma has revealed that the State government has recovered the Imo Shoe Industry built during the administration of late Sam Mbakwe from Access Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON).

The governor disclosed that the State government was able to achieve the feat after using its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to offset its debts from AMCON.

While apealing to President Muhammadu to help reusitate the industry,he noted that it will help employ 10,000 citizens of the State.