Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Association of Well Drillers and Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) has resolved to partner with the Federal Government to provide clean and portal water to rural communities in Nigeria under the platform of Agro- Rural Water Supply Support Initiative (ARUWASSI).

President of the Association, Michael Ale, who reaffirmed the commitment of the Association at a meeting with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muaazu Abdulkadir, in Abuja, said the Association has strengthened its connectivity and enhance businesses that would bolster citizen’s livelihood and promote professionalism in the drilling sector in Nigeria.

He commended Federal Government for ARUWASSI initiative, which he said, has not only restored professionalism and dignity in drilling sector in Nigeria, but has also helped indigenous companies stand up to their responsibility through professional confidence, with thousands of direct and indirect jobs created.

He said: “Under the ARUWASSI project implementation, over 1,000 boreholes have been drilled in which about 80 percent of such drilling were done in the rural communities with poor access to clean and portable water.

“This has reduced economic loss to the rural dwellers who need water but could not afford to drill a water borehole, but resolve to any available sources. The initiative has also helped improve livelihood in terms of access to safe drinking water in rural areas.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in ensuring that the yearly budget for support of master drillers in Nigeria is realised.

“This has assisted to bring back the lost glory within the industry, generated employment among the youths in rural areas and boosted economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muaazu Abdulkadir, in his remarks, commended the leadership of the Association and promised stronger collaboration that would lead to impactful developmental drive with the AWDROP, which is based on the partnership on ARUWASSI.