The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Nwankwo Alo, has called for synergy between government and the private sector in promoting labour-friendly policies.

Alo, speaking in Abuja when he received the director-general, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale, and his entourage recently, described NECA as a critical and dependable partner in maintaining industrial harmony in Nigeria.

The permanent secretary pledged government’s continued support for NECA, and appreciated the association’s outstanding role in providing a platform for private sector employers to interact with government.

He assured NECA that government placed a lot of score on the private sector, and appreciated its support.

Alo was optimistic that government and NECA would continue to have a robust relationship, which would bring peace and tranquillity in the work environment.

Earlier, Olawale pledged NECA’s continued partnership with government to deepen the nation’s industrial relation’s system, and ensure industrial harmony.