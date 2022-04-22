The Federal Government is set to build 150 new shops at the ‘new look’ National Stadium in Surulere Lagos as part of the ongoing refurbishing process of the edifice.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to endorse the proposal which is part of the plans to make the complex a befitting sports arena under the new arrangement.

The Ministry of Sports led by Sunday Dare is currently working with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put the stadium in the expected standard.

The ICRC is an agency of the Federal Government responsible for the development and implementation of the Public-Private Partnership framework for the provision of infrastructure services.