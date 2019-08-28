The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that it does not owe Nigeria athletes at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola confirmed this in a chat with management on his arrival in Rabat on Monday. He commended both the individual and team spirit of all Team Nigeria athletes.

He also heaped praises on the Secretary Generals, coaches and officials who are all making it possible for Nigeria to achieve podium performances in the recent medals haul.

He reiterated the ministry’s total support to see Team Nigeria through to first position in this game.

He noted that the ministry also revived the practice of bringing Olympians to motivate the athletes by inviting Falilat Ogunkoya, and Olumide Oyedeji of the Athletes Commission.