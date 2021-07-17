From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has alerted Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) formations in the country to be on the watch out for the Yoruba separatist leader, Mr Adeyemo Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeniyi, disclosing that he has perfected plans to flee the country.

A memo from the NIS dated July 9, to the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and copied to all NIS Commands in the country, said Mr Igboho ‘should be arrested wherever and whenever sighted.’

In the memo, the Federal Government alleged that the embattled secessionist agitator is trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country, and in a bid to facilitate his arrest, the government has reportedly placed Igboho on the “stop-listing person” category.

The whereabouts of Sunday Igboho has remained unknown since the bloody raid on his residence in Ibadan by security agents.

This has necessitated the Federal Government’s to order security operatives to stop him from escaping the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.