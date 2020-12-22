From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government is to initiate the establishment of international smart phone industries in Nigeria, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timpire Sylva, has said.

He disclosed this in Kano, yesterday, during the maiden graduation ceremony of 1,000 youths trained on phone repairs and maintenance, including software and hardware specialisation.

He said that the proposed industries were part of government’s effort to boost local content development in the country.

He added that out of the 1,000 youths so far trained, 600 had fully completed their programme while 400 will graduate before the end of the year.

Sylva revealed that the ministry had trained 2,800 youths in Yobe, Bauchi and Cross River States on a similar project, even as he said that Nigeria has the highest GSM market in the whole of Africa.

House Representatives member, Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano, Nasiru Ali Ahmad, said the initiative was part of his efforts to ensure that redundant youths in the state were economically engaged.

He explained that the programme would train another 5,000 youths in 2021, adding that the graduates would be assisted with shops, tools and other start up tools for their new businesses.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, advised the graduates against using their skills and knowledge in devious ways, saying that it would be counter-productive.