From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Former Kebbi state Governor and a Senator , representing Kebbi Central senatorial district at the National Assembly,Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero has disclosed that Federal Government has approved a new model Agricultural programme initiated by the National Assembly for small holder farmers in the country.

Aliero who disclosed this when he received the leadership of Mafita farmers Association during their courtesy visit to him in Birnin kebbi,said the programme will be jointly implemented and supervise by the Senate and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to him,”under the programme, a coordinator will be appointed for each Senatorial District and local government Areas in the country to implement the programme in collaboration with the officials of the Federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

“20 medium scale farmers will be selected in each local government and each will engage a maximum of 100 small holder farmers in an organized cooperative structure to produce any farm produce the area is known for”.

He explained that , farming implements which include tractors, planters, harvesters and thrashers to be used by the farmers cooperatives in the local governments shall be on the rotational basis.

Senator Aliero who chairs the Senate committee on works and member of the committee on Agriculture said it is envisaged that the nation’s food security and economic diversification programme will be achieved with the small holder farmers in the Vanguard of the struggle.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Tsamiya congratulated Senator Aliero for providing ready-made markets for Rice farmers in the Northwest with the establishment of Labana Rice Mills Ltd phase l and ll with the capacity of processing 40 tonnes per hour (TPH).