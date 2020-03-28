Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it is planning a package for internally displaced persons (IDPs), people living with disabilities (PLWDs), elderly, petty traders amongst others, as part of its response in tackling the dreaded Coronavirus infection ravaging many parts of the world.

Government said parts of the plan would be timely distribution of food items, provision of protective items like face masks, hand sanitisers, soaps for washing, prompt payments to beneficiaries of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) and grassroot communication strategies in taming the spread of Covid-19.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who announced this yesterday after a meeting with heads of agencies under the ministry, noted that the gesture was part of ongoing interventions of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.