Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, has restated the Federal Government’s efforts to renew the stock of the country’s aging and inefficient infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians.

While inaugurating the 9th board of the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) in Abuja, Fashola noted that the administration was ready to turn around the story of the nation’s infrastructure in spite of global recession.

“At this time of global recession and the limited resources, when governments, including ours are challenged to do more with less, your professional roles and skills will be even in greater demand.

“Buhari has made no secret about his commitment and passion to improve and renew the stock of the country’s aging and insufficient infrastructure” he said.

According to the minister, the survey professionals are the frontline operators of government’s efforts at driving the infrastructural development of the country.

“It is expected that you will continue to build on your previous achievements and initiate new programmes that will move your profession forward.

“The professionals in the built industry such as the quantity surveyors are the frontline operators the Federal Government needs to achieve this objective” the Minister, noted.

Fashola also explained that the membership of the board reflects the diversity of the country and therefore urged the members to leave the past behind and work together as one to introduce new programmes that will move the profession forward.