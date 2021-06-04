From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Federal Government of playing politics with judicial autonomy in total disregard to constitutional provisions.

The governor made the observation at the inauguration and handover of the National Industrial Court Judges’ Quarters in Old Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike explained that under a federal system of government, it is only the executive arm of government, of all the tiers, that has the powers to present the annual budget to either State or National Assembly and also sign it into law.

According to him, the new narrative that a presidential implementation committee has been set up and would direct governors to sign budgetary allocations for the judiciary is purely unconstitutional.

Governor Wike said a federal government that is promoting autonomy of the judiciary should not have allowed the nation’s courts to be shut for about two months by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

“Is it true that the Federal Government wants the autonomy of the judiciary? If the federal Government wants the autonomy of the judiciary, how can a government say that the courts should be shut down for almost two months now. Which country can survive when its courts are shut down for two months?”

Speaking further, the governor said his administration has fully implemented the autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature with releases of their financial entitlements as captured in the budget up till 2021.

Wike explained that the funds released by Rivers State Government to the judiciary far exceeds the planned deductions by the Federal Government.

He further declared that his administration is not owing parliamentary workers who are also currently on sympathy strike.

He said the no-work no-pay policy has come into force in Rivers State and that judiciary and parliamentary workers cannot sit at home and expect salary anymore.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, noted that Governor Wike has remained a strong voice in the clamour for judicial independence and financial autonomy.

Represented by Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad, said Governor Wike’s affection and innate passion for the welfare and wellbeing of the Nigerian judiciary is worthy of emulation.