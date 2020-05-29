The Federal Government is set to put smiles on the face of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno as it has put machineries in place for the construction of 10,000 houses in the communities affected by the insurgency to enable the IDPs return home.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouk, who disclosed this during her recent inspection of the camp recently razed by fire, expressed the condolences of the President, Muhammad Buhari to the victims, stating that he shared in their pains.

She said the frequent fire incidents being experienced in the camps is a source of concern to the Federal government; a development that calls for a permanent solution.

The minister reiterated the commitment of her Ministry to rise to the occasion in the face of unexpected disaster within her ministerial brief which makes it a priority to kick start the process for early recovery that encompasses sustainable home-grown models for rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction.

Two persons were killed in an inferno at the IDPs camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, destroying properties and razing over 1, 913 thatched rooms. The minister also used the occasion to present to the IDPs 95 trailer loads of assorted grains, beans, condiments etc and non-food items which include, zinc, wood, mattresses, blankets, buckets, mosquito nets, mats etc. which were to be distributed to 9,000 beneficiaries.