From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Federal Government has approved the request of Ebonyi State government to assist in the reconstruction of the retaining wall of the Ogwuma Edda section of the Ebunwana-Ekoli Edda road in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, which was recently affected by landslide.

Governor David Nweze Umahi announced this when he inspected efforts at clearing areas blocked by the slide.

Governor Umahi while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the immediate approval of the request for intervention, appealed for understanding by residents of the area to enable the government handle the situation.

The governor said that the over 65 households inhabiting the hill along the retaining wall would be relocated to pave way for remedial work on the road.

His words: “Let me thank our dear President very profusely, and I want the Edda people to thank him too. I did not even see him. I just wrote a letter to him while in Abuja and he immediately approved an intervention.

“What will happen is that we will get a place to resettle these people. We need to have a kind of small estate where these people will have to settle.

“Work will start immediately on Monday. We will know the houses that will be going, and we will mark them. You will indicate where these people are going to be relocated and I want you people as Edda community to help those people who will no longer stay here because when they stay here, not only that their lives will be at stake, they will also cause more slide.

“Slide is a very dangerous thing. It gulps a lot of money to remedy. So, let those who are staying nearby be evacuated. We need to be our brother’s keepers.”

Governor Umahi further directed the Chairman of the council, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, to secure a new settlement for residents of the affected area for onward evacuation.

“Sixty-five houses must have to leave that place. There is nothing else we can do than to save the life of our people. We will support you within the limit of our resources, “he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr. Chima appreciated the Federal Government and the governor for the timely interventions, to tackle the ecological challenge.