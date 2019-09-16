Mr. Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s Aviation Minister has said the Federal Government will continue to improve on safety and security at the nation’s airports through the training and capacity development of staff in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation(ICAO) standards.

He made this disclosure at the passing out parade for 727 Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Rescue and Aerodrome Fire Firefighting Services (ARFFS) personnel held recently in Kaduna State.

Sirika, admonished the graduates to put service before everything else,noting that their career progress would be determined mostly by their ability to set the right priorities.

Said Sirika:”In accepting to be trained as AVSEC and ARFFS cadets, you must realize that it is a privilege for you to serve your country at this level as the aviation industry is one place where adherence and commitment to rules and standards are applied strictly to the latter”.

Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, who also spoke at the event, told the graduates that as security and firemen in the airports, their commitment to honour, respect and devotion to duty must be second to none given the demand of their job.

“There is no doubt that the period you have spent during your training has considerably prepared you both in learning and character to become ambassadors of your service and FAAN, but also that of the country in the eye of all airport users, both local and foreign, “said Yadudu.

“FAAN will continue to invest in its human resources, and I charge you graduates to be committed, dedicated and approach duties assigned to you with high sense of responsibility, “he added.

The event climaxed with the presentation of awards of excellence to those who distinguished themselves in the programme.