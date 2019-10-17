Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to inclusive quality educational and employment opportunities for the blind and visually impaired persons (VIPs) just as it urged Nigerians not to despise but assist them as respectable members of society.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, made these declarations in his office when the blind and visually impaired community visited him on the occasion of the International White Cane and Safety Day 2019 on 15 October 2019.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, assured them that Government would facilitate speedy passage of the revised Copyright Bill which would, among other things, domesticate the provisions of the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise print disabled.