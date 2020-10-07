Uche Usim, Abuja

Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika, has assured the Anambra State government of the ministry’s support on its cargo airport project.

The Minister, who made the commendation when he received the the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in his office, noted that airport would positively impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region in general.

He gave assurance that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies would always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states in order to ensure that all internationally set standards are met.

According to Sirika, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind and expressed optimism that the Anambra Airport would be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.

He advised the governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports are met.

Earlier, Obiano said Anambra International Cargo Airport, located at Umueri would be ready for commissioning in April 2021 and that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task.

“We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, neither are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”

Obiano told the Minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater for the economic interests of the state and its environs. The airport, he said, has the second longest runway in the country after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, built with the best available materials with a guaranteed lifespan of 100 years.

“The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the South east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”

According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as it hopes to meet the best international standards.