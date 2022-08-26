The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, has reaffirmed the Federal Government support for science laboratory services in the country.

The minister stated this at the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) facility inspection programme in Ibadan on Friday.

Mamora said that government had identified laboratory research funding as a key issue among other challenges confronting research institutions in the country.

He said that government would continue to support science and laboratory research programmes with adequate funding for the nation to experience necessary growth in the area of science and innovation.

Mamora said that government would work with the relevant stakeholders in resolving professional misunderstanding between Science Laboratory Technologists and Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

“The guidelines of relationship between Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government should be cooperation, communication, collaboration, coordination and cordiality.

“There should be cooperation between government MDAs because we are serving the same people,” the minister said.

Earlier in his remark, the Director-General, NISLT, Mr Yemi Gbadegesin, urged government to look into the issue of professional career entry point for the staff of the NISLT.

Gbadegesin explained that the graduates of science laboratory technology after going for a year internship programme and compulsory one year youth service should be considered into a grade level higher than level eight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured conferment of Honorary Fellowship Award on the Minister by Governing Council of the NISLT. (NAN)