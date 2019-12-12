Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo has assured Nigerian technicians and artisans of federal government’s support in its multi-sectoral approach to growing the economy.

The Minister made the pledge at the first edition of the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Conference (NATCO) held at the National Theater in Lagos, recently, with the theme: “Artisans, Technology and Empowerment; The Future of The Nigerian Economy”.

Adebayo, who was represented by a senior ministry official, Mr Adewale Bakare maintained that no nation could develop without a robust private sector involvement.

He added that the federal government was addressing the infrastructural challenges in the country that would help unlock the nation’s growth.

The Minister further stated that its agencies were committed to creating an enabling environment to stimulate domestic investments and attract foreign direct investments in all sectors of the economy and ultimately make Nigeria a global hub.

Adebayo advised the private sector to key into government efforts in its drive to improve and develop the economy, stressing: “It is a truth that Nigeria’s quest for development cannot be achieved without adequate acceptance of the informal sector”, the minister said.

Also speaking at the conference, Lagos State Chairman of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Mr Jacob Omonide Fayeun said that the association achieved recognition with the successful hosting of the maiden NATCO conference. Fayeun said, “We have achieved recognition and I believe the president and members of his team have seen what happened today. We have not been getting recognition from the state and federal governments. We are very important in the society.

“Without us the economy cannot move. Artisans and technicians control the employment level who would have become miscreants. Next year, it is going to be better. I know the Federal government will sponsor this programme next year. It is very difficult to organise this kind of event but God assisted us to succeed in planning this one. I know the recognition will come from government, particularly during elections.

“What you saw here are just mere representatives. I came here with almost 2, 000 of NATA members. If we say every member should come, it means we will have to use the national stadium. During election, state and federal governments will use us and then dump us.