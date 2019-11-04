The Federal Government has reiterated its support for the $12billion Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical through feedstocks and offtakers of products to add value to the nation’s economy.

Mr Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known during the tour of the refinery project in Lagos yesterday.

Dangote Refinery is situated at Lekki Free Trade Zone in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. The minister was accompanied by Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Mr Shakur Rufai, Acting Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and all Heads of NNPC subsidiaries.

Sylva said that Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical was a testament that the country possesses an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said that Federal Government would support Dangote in the areas of feedstocks and offtakers in terms of gas and crude oil.

The minister said that it was subject to the government’s discussion with Dangote on areas of support.

“This is one of the most impressive project l have ever seen in Nigeria done by Nigerians. It is a very encouraging development. For us as government, we have resolved to support this project,” he said.