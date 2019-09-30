Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged to support the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice as an independent regional arbiter.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, gave the Federal Government’s assurance during the opening ceremony of the 2019/2020 legal year of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the Federal Government noted that an independent ECOWAS Court of Justice was of great importance in reposing the confidence of ECOWAS citizens to continue to trust the court with their litigations.

Nwonye added that Dada, while congratulating the ECOWAS Court for its various achievements in the dispensation of justice, especially in the area of citizen rights, pledged the total support of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the discharge of its responsibility.

In his remarks, the Chief Registrar of the Court, Mr Tony Anene-Maidoh, listed some of the achievements of the Court, adding that a new record was set by the Court recently as sixty one new cases were lodged in a year.

“He said in the overall judicial statistics of the court a total of four hundred and twenty five cases have been lodged before the court since its inception.

“Mr Maidoh, however, said the successes recorded were not without challenges such as increased workload, inadequate office accommodation and fewer translators among others,” Nwonye added.