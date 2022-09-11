From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over another purported bill by the Federal government to reintroduces the RUGA in the form of the rested RUGA, and put in its place, the National Grazing Reserve Bill.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the bill he claimed “is another way of introducing the waterways bill to hand the Indigenous People’s lands to the parasites called Fulani in Nigeria. The Fulani Government of Nigeria must know that IPOB will always decode their gimmicks from whatever angle they come.

“The waterways bills were testing the waters and this recent Grazing bill instruction is where they plan to spend huge amount of cash to lobby the unaware and uncaring politicians at the National Assemblies.

” IPOB is monitoring and watching them. The National Assembly members especially those from the South and Middle Belt Regions must be careful to always watch their backs if they venture and pass this Fulanization agenda bill against the wish of their people. If they accept bribery or political favour and support such demonic bill, they will live to regret it. Powerful claimed

“Non-Fulanis must understand that Fulani people are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that they take over our ancestral lands either by force or by trickery, but we must not succumb to their intimidation, monetary inducements or by whatever means they are coming.

“We have seen the documents and found out that the trickish bill seeks to create a council to be chaired by a Chairman which will most likely be a Fulani man to be appointed by the Fulani president because it is their project.

“The council shall have the power to take over your land anywhere the land is in the country, and then pay you compensation whether you like it or not.

“Your land, when taken, shall be assigned to herdsmen who shall make use of it for grazing purposes. They shall bring cows to the land, and you shall lose the land permanently to those Fulani cattlemen.

“If you feel that the council was not right to take over your land, you can go to court but before you go to court, you must first notify the Federal Attorney General of your intention to sue the council. Apart from notifying the AG, you must get the consent and authority of the Federal Attorney General before you can sue them.

“So that means that if the Attorney General refuses to give his consent to the suit, you have lost your land forever to the Fulani herdsmen and their terrorizing groups. This law, when passed, shall apply to the whole country so that means that your land in the village or anywhere else is not safe.

“The National Grazing Reserve Council would have the power to take away your land from you anytime they want and pay you whatever they want as compensation even when you don’t want to sell, (and remember that for you to get compensation, you must have documents showing or proving ownership of the land).

“So, we think that we all in the South-West, South-South, South-East and Middle-Belt must rise up and reject this Bill. We must do all things to prevent the National Assembly members from passing this bill into law.

“This bill is a deliberate attempt by Fulani to take over our lands by trickery or by force and hand our land over to the Fulani herdsmen since it is only the Fulanis that rear cattle in Nigeria.

“We implore you to use all available means to stop your Senators and Representatives from passing that law. That law will destroy you totally in Nigeria and Fulani will finally conquer us all.

“All over the world, ranches are established and used to rear cattle and it is not done by acquiring People’s lands by force or crook. The farmers buy land and put their cattle there. There is no country where the land of the citizens is compulsorily acquired and given to others.” Powerful stated.